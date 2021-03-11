Vinformatix, BRPD looking to reduce crime through data analytics

By
-
(Photo by Don Kadair) Padma Vatsavai of Vinformatix
In an effort to reduce crime throughout the city, local software company Vinformatix is looking to create a data analytics tool so that the Baton Rouge Police Department can gauge the pulse of the community toward crime-related events.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.