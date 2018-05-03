Veteran Chase Bank executive tapped as Hancock Whitney Baton Rouge market president

Stock photo

Longtime local J.P. Morgan Chase Bank executive John Daniel has been named Hancock Whitney Bank’s new market president for the Baton Rouge region.

He succeeds his former Chase colleague, Robert Schneckenburger, who left Chase for Hancock Whitney in 2016 to become market president and has since been promoted to president of the bank’s western division.

Daniel says he wasn’t looking to leave Chase, where he worked for 31 years, adding Hancock Whitney came after him with an offer too good to refuse.

“It would have been very easy to stay there another three or four years and retire because it is difficult to change jerseys after 31 years,” says Daniel, who was executive director and senior vice president of government and higher education banking at Chase. “But they made me the perfect offer. I would not have left Chase for any other bank but Hancock Whitney, and I would not have gone there in a lateral move—but the stars lined up.”

