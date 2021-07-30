Vaccine mandate still not likely at LSU

It doesn’t appear LSU students will face a vaccine mandate when they return to classes this fall, even as the delta variant is causing a fourth COVID-19 spike in the state.

At a forum Thursday afternoon, LSU President William Tate, faculty and staff reviewed the LSU Health and Medical Advisory Committee’s recommendations for fall, which include requiring masks to be worn indoors on campus, testing for on-campus residents and encouraging vaccines.

Tate will review all the information over the next few days and make an announcement early next week, according to Jim Sabourin, LSU vice president of strategic communications, but says it’s a safe assertion that there will not be a vaccine mandate announced.

There is not 100% agreement across faculty and staff on any one recommendation given by the advisory committee, Sabourin says.

“Clearly you have a segment of the faculty population in particular that wants a vaccine mandate,” he says, “and there’s an equal number on the other side dead set on no mandate.”

The Louisiana Department of Health has approved vaccine mandates for four private universities in New Orleans: Tulane, Loyola, Xavier and Dillard, The Reveille reports.

However, Sabourin says, schools like LSU are bound by different constitutional restrictions when it comes to student freedoms.

The low number of LSU students vaccinated—about 30%—could prove to be a bigger problem this fall than before, as the latest surge is putting more younger people in the hospital. While 10% to 15% of hospitalized patients at Ochsner Health System during the earlier surges were under 50, the Daily Advertiser reports, now 40% are under 50.

The most forceful vaccine-related action taken by LSU so far occurred when the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in June encouraging the LDH to add the vaccine to its schedule of required immunizations for public schools.