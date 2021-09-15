Use of automation in hiring may be hurting companies desperate for workers 

Companies are desperate to hire, and yet some workers still can’t seem to find jobs. Here may be one reason why, The Wall Street Journal reports: The software that sorts through applicants deletes millions of people from consideration.

Employers today rely on increasing levels of automation to fill vacancies efficiently, deploying software to do everything from sourcing candidates and managing the application process to scheduling interviews and performing background checks. These systems do the job they are supposed to do. They also exclude more than 10 million workers from hiring discussions, according to a new Harvard Business School study.

Job prospects get tripped up by everything from brief résumé gaps to ballooning job descriptions from employers that lessen the chance they will measure up. Lead Harvard researcher Joseph Fuller cites examples of hospitals scanning résumés of registered nurses for “computer programming” when what they need is someone who can enter patient data into a computer. Power companies, he says, scan for a customer-service background when hiring people to repair electric transmission lines. This reliance on automation filters big sections of the population out of the workforce and companies lose access to candidates they want to hire, he adds, and it’s causing companies to rethink their practices. Read the full story.