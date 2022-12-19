US worker strikes surged 39% during 2022 

Though almost none of them happened in Louisiana, there were 374 worker strikes in 2022—a 39% increase over 2021, according to a database run by Cornell.

Fueled partly by anger over working conditions during the pandemic and spurred on by other labor wins, all sorts of workers—warehouse employees, teachers, nurses, graduate students, journalists—walked off the job, Axios reports.

Many others voted to unionize, including at more than 260 Starbucks stores, demanding better pay and working conditions.

Low unemployment rates along with worker shortages gave employees more leverage. “But that’s not the whole story,” says Johnnie Kallas, project director of Cornell-ILR Labor Action Tracker.

Many workers’ concerns centered around health and safety and understaffing—a major point of contention for nurses who walked out in 2022, he says. Read the full story.