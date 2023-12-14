US unemployment applications fall again as labor market continues to thrive 

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite high interest rates and elevated costs.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 19,000, to 202,000, for the week ending Dec. 9, the Labor Department reported this morning. Analysts were expecting around 224,000.

About 1.88 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Dec. 2, 20,000 more than the previous week.

Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Hiring has slowed from the breakneck pace of 2021 and 2022 when the economy rebounded from the COVID-19 recession. Employers added a record 606,000 jobs a month in 2021 and nearly 400,000 per month last year. That has slowed to an average of 232,000 jobs per month this year, a still-solid number.

U.S. employers added a healthy 199,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, fresh signs that the economy could achieve an elusive “soft landing,” in which inflation would return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target without causing a steep recession.

The jobless rate has now remained below 4% for nearly two years, the longest such streak since the late 1960s. See the report.