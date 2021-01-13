US survey respondents trust their employers over other institutions

People have more faith in their own employer than leaders in government and business, according to a new study released this morning.

Overall, trust in institutions remains low, but business earned the highest marks, notes the annual survey by the public-relations firm Edelman. The poll represented the company’s 21st analysis of public trust in major institutions and surveyed more than 33,000 people in 28 countries over the past several months.

More than half of U.S. respondents, 54%, said they trust business, which was higher than for nongovernmental organizations, government or media, The Wall Street Journal reports. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. respondents said their own employer, in particular, was a mainstay of trust.

The findings continue a trend. Last year’s poll also showed crumbling trust in institutions amid anxiety about corruption and future employment prospects.

Job loss remains a significant fear for workers, with more than three-quarters of the general population indicating concern. The worry is shared among members of both political parties: 76% of Trump voters and 81% of Biden voters. The pandemic also has impacted worker expectations for employers, with a net 49% of respondents indicating that the safety of workers and employees is more important than last year. Read the full story.