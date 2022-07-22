US small businesses struggling to pay rent as leniency ends 

The rent has come due for America’s small businesses and at a very inopportune time.

Landlords were lenient about rent payments during the first two years of the pandemic. Now, many are asking for back rent, and some are raising the current rent as well. Meanwhile, most of the government aid programs that helped small businesses get through the pandemic have ended while inflation has sharply pushed up the cost of supplies, shipping, and labor.

Thirty-three percent of all U.S. small businesses could not pay their May rent in full and on time, up from 28% in April, according to a survey from Alignable, a small business referral network. And 52% said rent has increased over the past six months.

“Many small businesses are still frankly recovering from whatever the last phase of COVID was,” said Chuck Casto, head of corporate communications at Alignable. “Plus, they’re dealing with a year’s worth of increasing inflation on top of that. It’s made it difficult for small businesses to really make a go of it.” Read the full story.