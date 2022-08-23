US private-sector business activity falls to lowest level in 27 months

U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August to its weakest level in 27 months, with particular softness registered in the services sector as demand weakened in the face of inflation and tighter financial conditions, Reuters reports.

The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index, or PMI, dropped to 45 this month—the lowest since May 2020–from a final reading of 47.7 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

The falloff was more notable in services—where that sector’s PMI dropped to 44.1 from 47.3 last month—than in factory activity. The survey’s manufacturing gauge still showed modest expansion at 51.3 versus July’s 52.2.

Both were the lowest since mid-2020 and were also below the median estimate in a poll of Reuters economists, with the services reading coming in well below the consensus forecast of 49.2. Read the full story.