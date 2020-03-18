US oil prices plunge to lowest level since 2002 

U.S. crude prices plunged to their lowest levels in 18 years, as governments tightened travel restrictions across the world and the continuing Saudi-Russian price war showed no signs of abating, The Wall Street Journal reports.

West Texas Intermediate futures—the main U.S. crude gauge—dropped 24% to $20.37 a barrel, hitting their lowest level since February 2002. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 13% to $24.88 a barrel, its lowest level since May 2003.

Oil’s losses accelerated today due to a combination of Saudi and Russian plans to increase output, and “larger governments taking the coronavirus risk more seriously and imposing stronger lockdown measures,” says Edward Marshall, commodities trader at Global Risk Management. “Forward guidance for demand is being decimated.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has instructed the Saudi Arabian Oil Company to supply 12.3 million barrels a day of crude to the market in the coming months.

WTI and Brent have both been hammered this week, falling 36% and 26%, respectively. U.S. crude futures had, until today, suffered a smaller blow, partly because the Trump administration said late last week that the government would purchase U.S. crude to fill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Read the full story.