US infrastructure scores C- grade from engineers due to years of inaction

America’s infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and stormwater systems due to years of inaction from the federal government, the American Society of Civil Engineers reports. Its overall grade: a mediocre C-.

In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released this morning, the group calls for “big and bold” relief, estimating it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level. That’s about $2.6 trillion more than what the government and the private sector already spend.

“America’s infrastructure is not functioning as it should, and families are losing thousands of dollars a year in disposable income as a result of cities having to fix potholes, people getting stuck in traffic, or due to repairs when a water line breaks or the energy grid goes down,” says Greg DiLoreto, one of the group’s past presidents.

“It’s critical we take action now,” he says, expressing optimism that the federal government is now making it a “top priority.”

The overall C- grade on America’s infrastructure—reflecting a “mediocre” condition with “significant deficiencies”—is a slight improvement from its D+ grade in 2017. The group cited in part state and local government and private-sector efforts, which have turned to new technology to pinpoint water main leaks and prioritize fixes.

But of the 17 categories making up the overall grade, 11 were in the D range that indicated a “significant deterioration” with a “strong risk of failure.” They include public transit, stormwater infrastructure, airports, and roads and highways, which make up the biggest chunk of U.S. infrastructure spending at $1.6 trillion, according to the group.

Four areas got Cs: bridges, which dropped from a C+ to a C in 2021, energy, drinking water and solid waste. Just two areas—ports and rail—scored higher, with a B- and B, respectively. See the report.