Entrepreneurship booming despite recession fears 

New data shows that the explosion of entrepreneurial activity in 2021 continued last year, even as inflation and recession fears soared, Axios reports.

There were 1.7 million applications for new businesses that were likely to hire employees in 2022, according to the Economic Innovation Group, a bipartisan organization that analyzed data from the U.S. census.

That’s down slightly from 2021’s all-time record of 1.8 million, but still well above pre-pandemic norms. Last year’s applications are up nearly 28% from before the pandemic.

Regionally, the South is experiencing the biggest startup boom relative to 2019, while the smallest increase since 2019 was seen in the Northeast. Read the full story.