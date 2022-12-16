Where are the missing 3.5 million workers from the US economy?

Economists have theorized for a while about the impact of COVID-19 deaths on the labor market. Now, research has started to emerge and key public figures like Fed Chair Jerome Powell are starting to talk about it explicitly, Axios reports.

“Close to a half a million who would have been working … died from COVID,” Powell said while talking about the U.S. labor shortage. In a footnote to a speech he gave on Nov. 30, Powell estimates that 400,000 working-age Americans died in excess of what was anticipated pre-pandemic.

Compared to pre-pandemic projections, there are around 3.5 million people effectively missing from the American workforce, as Powell explained in that speech at the Brookings Institution. This number includes about 2 million older workers who left the labor force earlier than expected. The remaining 1.5 million missing workers can be explained by a decline in immigration and a surge in deaths. Overall, 1.09 million Americans lost their lives to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data. Read the full story from Axios.