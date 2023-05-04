US Chamber pledges to help small businesses get quicker payment processing 

For small suppliers, slow payments from large companies can be costly. But now, a cohort of corporations have come together to try to balance payment terms so that small firms are treated more equitably, Inc. reports.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its Prompt Pay Pledge, encouraging companies to help small business suppliers manage their capital and improve cash flow through clearer payment terms and quicker payments for invoices or providing private financing options.

Late payments have long plagued small businesses, but the situation may have worsened during the pandemic. More than half reported experiencing late payments from large companies, and one-fourth said they had to wait 20 to 30 days past the payment’s due date, according to a 2021 survey of small business B2B payments companies from Melio and YouGov. ​Read the full story.