US businesses planning for largest pay raises since 2008 in new year

Companies are planning for steeper wage increases next year than at any point since the 2007-2009 recession, according to a new report, amid a tight labor market and the highest inflation in three decades.

A survey by the Conference Board set for release Wednesday found that companies are setting aside an average 3.9% of total payroll for wage increases next year, the most since 2008.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the survey also shows that companies are planning on raising salary ranges, which would result in higher minimum, median and maximum salaries. That suggests pay raises could be broad-based and affect workers across a company’s pay scale.

The results are a sign that the recent acceleration in private-sector wages is likely to carry over into 2022. Roughly 39% of survey respondents say inflation factored into their decision to set aside funds for wage increases next year. Read the full story.