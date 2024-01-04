US bankruptcy filings expected to keep climbing after surging 18% last year 

U.S. bankruptcy filings surged by 18% in 2023 on the back of higher interest rates, tougher lending standards and the continued runoff of pandemic-era backstops, although insolvency case volumes remain well below the level seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Total bankruptcy filings—encompassing commercial and personal insolvencies—rose to 445,186 last year from 378,390 in 2022, according to data from bankruptcy data provider Epiq AACER.

Commercial Chapter 11 business reorganization filings shot up by 72% to 6,569 from 3,819 the year before, the report shows.

Bankruptcy case counts are expected to keep climbing in 2024, though there is still some distance to go to top the 757,816 bankruptcies filed in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck. Read the full story.