US adds a robust 311,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes

America’s employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, from a 53-year low of 3.4%, as more Americans began searching for work but not all of them found jobs.

This morning’s report from the government made clear that the nation’s job market remains fundamentally healthy, with many employers still eager to hire. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress this week that the Fed would likely ratchet up its rate hikes if signs continue to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation. A strong job market typically leads businesses to raise pay and then pass their higher labor costs on to customers through higher prices.

February’s sizable job growth shows that so far, hiring is accelerating this year after having eased in late 2022. From October through December, the average monthly job gain was 284,000. That average has surged to 351,000 for the past three months.

Such hiring may propel the Fed to accelerate its rate hikes to try to tame still-high inflation. When the Fed tightens credit, it typically leads to higher rates on mortgages, auto loans, credit card borrowing and many business loans.

At the same time, average wage growth slowed in February, a trend that suggests that inflationary pressures might be easing. Average hourly earnings rose just 0.2%, to $33.09, the smallest monthly increase in a year. Measured year over year, though, hourly pay is up 4.6%, well above the pre-pandemic trend.

Nearly all of last month's hiring occurred in services industries—from restaurants and hotels to retailers and health care companies. Much of that job growth reflects continuing demand from Americans who have been increasingly venturing out to shop, eat, travel and attend entertainment events—activities that were largely restricted during the height of COVID.