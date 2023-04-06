Up to $113M in federal support now available for Louisiana small businesses

Louisiana has officially launched a program that makes up to $113 million in federal support available to small business owners.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative does not provide grants directly to businesses. Instead, the federal dollars are meant to leverage private investment in existing and startup businesses through loan and equity programs.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson in a prepared statement says his agency “looks forward to supporting our banks, financial institutions and the networks that support start-ups and facilitate small business investments to ensure that Louisiana entrepreneurs and the communities they serve experience SSBCI’s maximum benefit.”

Baton Rouge-based Innovation Catalyst is one of the approved partners. While CEO Bill Ellison could not be reached in time for today’s report, he previously said his organization was cleared for up to $5 million in seed funds to invest as a limited partner to create and grow startup businesses, adding that he already had a few companies in mind and was ready to write checks once he gets the go-ahead.

You can learn more about the program here.