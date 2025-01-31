Unemployment claims are declining in Louisiana

Following national trends, initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped last week, according to the latest figures available from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending January 25 dropped more than 45%, to 1,039, from the previous week. The initial claims, a proxy for layoffs, are also nearly 40% lower than the same period a year ago.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, dropped roughly 1%, to 1,580.

Continued unemployment insurance claims also dropped roughly 4% last week, to 12,456. Continued claims are about 0.7% less than the same period last year.