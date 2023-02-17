Ultra-low US jobless claims may be misleading due to severance packages 

Over the past few months, there’s been a steady stream of large, high-profile layoffs—while unemployment claims remain at rock-bottom levels, Axios reports.

The apparent discrepancy is stark enough that some people have started asking if generous severance packages are keeping this key measure of the labor market artificially low. JPMorgan analysts decided to tackle the question.

The analysts estimate that severance payments tied to layoffs—which are typically part of the kind of downsizings seen recently at tech firms such as Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft—could have translated into roughly 50,000 fewer applications for unemployment benefits in recent weeks.

“While rules vary by state, severance generally would either delay or reduce one’s eligibility for unemployment insurance, so people who were laid off and have been receiving severance may not have filed for unemployment insurance yet,” JPMorgan economists write. Read the full story.