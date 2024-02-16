U.S. House passes bill to reverse Biden pause of some LNG exports 

The U.S. House voted Thursday to approve a bill that would preempt the Biden administration’s move last month to pause new approvals for some liquefied natural gas exports.

Nine Democrats voted with every Republican in favor of the bill, which the chamber approved 224-200. The measure would remove the federal requirement that the Department of Energy considers an LNG export permit in the public interest before allowing a project to move forward.

Democrats voting for the bill were Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Jim Costa of California, Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez and Marc Veasey of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Rick Larsen and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Mary Peltola of Alaska.

However, it does not appear likely to win the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate, even if some Democrats support it.

The legislation, sponsored by Texas Republican August Pfluger, targets a recent endeavor by President Joe Biden’s administration to pause new Energy Department permits for LNG exports to non-free-trade-agreement countries. The pause has no specified end date and would be in place while the department reviews its criteria for its public-interest evaluations.

Like many of Biden’s energy policies, the move drew the ire of Republicans and energy-state Democrats who said it would reduce domestic natural gas production.

