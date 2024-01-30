Two new senior care centers are planned for the Capital Region

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is planning to open new senior care centers in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas later this year.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and its sister brand Conviva Care Center make up Humana’s Primary Care Organization, the largest senior primary care provider in the U.S. Together, the brands provide care to approximately 295,000 seniors in nearly 300 centers across the country.

According to Lisa Ferguson, corporate communications manager for Humana, two facilities are in the works for the Capital Region. One is being planned for Groom Road in Baker, and one is being planned for Commerce Centre Drive in Prairieville. Both of those centers are expected to open their doors by late spring or early summer, around the same time two New Orleans-area facilities are expected to begin seeing patients.

The new centers are a part of an ambitious growth plan for CenterWell Senior Primary Care that would see between 30 and 50 new facilities opened through 2025. Further expansion plans are already underway in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.

Senior care is something of a growing market in Baton Rouge. In fall of 2022, Ochsner opened its own senior care clinic in Bocage.