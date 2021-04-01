Two LSU coastal research groups relocating offices to Water Campus

The LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio and the LSU Center for Coastal Resiliency will relocate to the Water Campus this month.

The two groups’ new offices will occupy the entire first floor of the Center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions. The 34,000-square-foot building opened in 2018 and already houses the Water Institute of the Gulf and The Estuary, a 6,000-square-foot conference center on the third floor.

LSU will now have three research groups on the Water Campus working on various complex coastal issues, including a large collaborative project for the Army Futures Command led by LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences professor Robert Twilley in collaboration with LSU Center for Coastal Resiliency Director Scott Hagen and LSU Center for River Studies Director Clint Willson.

Twilley, Hagen, Willson and collaborators are working with the Army Futures Command to help make military operations better prepared and more resilient to climate-induced hazards through the $9.3 million Anticipating Threats to Natural Systems, or ACTIONS, project.

Traci Birch, director of the LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio, says the group’s new location, which overlooks the Mississippi River, will help “inform and inspire the studio’s work towards designing and building resilient communities.”

Birch is one of the principal investigators of the Inland from the Coast project, which is creating a framework to restore and enhance community well-being in the face of extreme weather and climate change with funding from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Inland from the Coast is also developing adaptation strategies for sustainable futures. It applies a multidisciplinary approach to model present and future environmental conditions, community well-being research and applied building, community and landscape design for ongoing flood recovery and long-term resilience.