Two local businesses selected for LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative

Capital City businesses Brew Agency and NRK Construction have been selected to participate in the second annual Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative, an LED program focusing on accelerated business growth for minority- and women-owned companies.

The 11 participating firms, located throughout the state, are considered second-stage businesses. Second-stage firms typically have 10 to 99 employees and are poised for further growth, often spurred by selling products and services in out-of-state markets and bringing new dollars back to their communities.

Common issues for second-stage businesses include building a management team, sustaining growth and focusing on new opportunities. This year’s participants include diverse industries such as biotechnology, mental health services, logistics and construction.

The 2022 LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative participants are:

Brew Agency of Baton Rouge.

CALLS PLUS of Lafayette.

Demo Diva Demolition of New Orleans.

Elated Counseling Services of Shreveport.

Mobile X-Ray Service of Shreveport-Bossier.

NRK Construction of Baton Rouge.

Obatala Sciences of New Orleans.

Quality First Marine of Covington.

ShredLink of Metairie.

TDS Trucking, Training, and Technology of Patterson.

White Glove Interior Care of Lafayette.

Graduates of the program will become members of the LED Growth Network, which comprises more than 600 companies employing more than 21,000 employees and generating $4 billion in annual sales.