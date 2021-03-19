Turner Industries selects Port of Iberia for new fabrication site

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero and Turner Industries President Stephen Toups today announced the company’s selection of a 95-acre Port of Iberia site for future fabrication of modules and related services in the energy sector and other industries.

Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries considered 30 potential port locations along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico before selecting the Port of Iberia for its sixth permanent Louisiana site and 13th site companywide.

Extensive facilities with fabrication bays, overhead crane capacity, warehousing, office space and bulkhead accessing the port’s commercial canal contributed to Turner’s selection of the Louisiana site.

With locations in Baton Rouge, Port Allen, Geismar, Sulphur and New Orleans, Turner Industries employs 10,000 people across Louisiana and 18,000 companywide. In New Iberia, the port offers unobstructed access to its commercial canal, with the ability for Turner Industries to fabricate and transport industrial modules of up to 5,000 tons for key commercial customers.

Turner Industries plans to occupy the Port of Iberia location via a long-term lease beginning in May. Future capital investment and job creation by the company at the Port of Iberia will follow new construction orders added to Turner Industries’ existing portfolio of projects.