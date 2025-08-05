Turner Industries has a new strategic hub in Utah

The Capital Region’s third-largest private company has opened a new operations facility in Salt Lake City.

Turner Industries’ new office will support the turnkey industrial services firm’s strategic growth in the region. It marks the company’s most distant outpost, joining its 14 offices in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida. All told, Turner has a presence in 30 states.

In announcing the new location, Turner says the Salt Lake City office will serve as a strategic hub, allowing it to expand its services―including rope access and nondestructive examination and inspections—to both new and existing clients. The facility will also support ongoing site and project operations while serving as a center for hiring and training initiatives.

“We are excited to officially open our doors in Salt Lake City,” says Stephen Toups, CEO of Turner Industries. “This new facility represents a natural progression of our long-standing presence in the Midcontinent Region. It allows us to further strengthen our partnerships, better respond to the unique needs of this market, and deliver even greater value to our clients by providing a permanent local presence and dedicated support.”

Turner ranks No. 3 among Business Report’s Top 100 Private Companies, with $3.21 billion in revenues in 2024, marking 17.42% growth over the previous year. It has a workforce of more than 20,000. In February, Turner earned the No. 1 ranking on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2025 Top Performers list

The company provides multinational companies with an array of services, including petrochemical refineries, LNG, biofuels, battery storage, hydrogen and ammonia. Among its high-profile clients: Tesla and Shell’s recently completed BlueCat project in Port Allan, for which it designed, assembled and installed the modules that comprise nearly the entire expansion.