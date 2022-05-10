Try tossing a yellow flag to get meetings back on topic  

What do you do when a work meeting, scheduled to tackle project planning, veers off track, with someone droning on some irrelevant tangent?

At Addigy, a Miami-based software company that specializes in Apple device management, they’ve come up with a way to snap speakers back on point: tossing a yellow flag, Inc. reports.

Digressions and off-topic discussions during meetings were a plague on the business last year. Seeking a way to get meetings back on track, chief people officer Lynn Erger came across the yellow-flag idea and decided to empower all employees as agenda referees.

She ordered a bunch of facial tissue-size flags from Amazon and handed them out the next morning, at the start of a six-­person planning meeting in a small conference room.

“Everybody kind of looked around like, ‘Are we really doing this?'” Erger says. The hesitancy didn’t last long, though; by the second meeting, employees were letting the yellow flags fly with the confidence of NFL referees.

“The look on the face of the speaker is priceless,” Erger says. “They usually laugh and push extra hard to stay on point.” Read the full story from Inc.