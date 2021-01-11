Trump administration working on business to-do list before exiting

In the final days of his administration, President Donald Trump is working to pass a slew of new regulations and executive orders aimed at business, trade and the economy.

Among Trump’s priorities is banning Chinese apps and other products, The New York Times reports. Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications.

Other priorities:

Defining gig workers as contractors—The Labor Department on Wednesday released the final version of a rule that could classify millions of workers in industries like construction, cleaning and the gig economy as contractors rather than employees, another step toward endorsing the business practices of companies like Uber and Lyft.

Trimming social media’s legal shield—The Trump administration recently filed a petition asking the Federal Communications Commission to narrow its interpretation of a powerful legal shield for social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

Taking the tech giants to court—The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust suit against Facebook in December, two months after the Justice Department sued Google.

Adding new cryptocurrency disclosure requirements—The Treasury Department late last month proposed new reporting requirements that it said were intended to prevent money laundering for certain cryptocurrency transactions.

Limiting banks on social and environmental issues—The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is rushing a proposed rule that would ban banks from not lending to certain kinds of businesses on environmental or social grounds.

See the full list and read the story.