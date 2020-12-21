Treasury confirms hack as more officials blame Russia

The secretary of Treasury today publicly confirmed that his department had been breached—more than a week after Reuters first reported the hack, which may have affected the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System and Cox Communications.

Speaking to CNBC, Steve Mnuchin acknowledged that hackers had penetrated Treasury’s unclassified network but downplayed the severity of the intrusion.

“We do not see any break in into our classified systems,” he said. “Our unclassified systems did have some access. I will say that the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced.”

Mnuchin would not go into further detail because he said there were still details “we’re not yet ready to disclose.”

State and local governments in the U.S. and cybersecurity experts in several countries are still struggling to get their arms around the breach, which began earlier this year when hackers subverted the Texas-based software company SolarWinds and used the company as a springboard to jump deep into government and corporate networks. LASERS and Cox are both investigating their systems to confirm if any information was breached.

Top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have blamed Russia for the ambitious espionage operation, although some officials and experts have told Reuters it is too soon to know for sure who is behind the breach. Read the full story.