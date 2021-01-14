Trade Construction acquires Fabex Inc.

Trade Construction, a Baton Rouge-based full-service industrial contractor specializing in pipe manufacturing, today announced it has acquired Fabex Inc., an area manufacturer of ASME pressure vessels.

Fabex was founded in 1976 by Tommy Daigle, who is retiring after 44 years in business. Fabex will now be operated as a subsidiary of Trade Construction under the name Fabex LLC.

The acquisition will allow the two companies to expand their service capabilities, with the new combined team, says Trade Construction President Brennan Easley in a letter to clients and employees.