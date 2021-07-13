Tourism and hospitality numbers increasing downtown

The downtown tourism and hospitality industry is getting back to normal, with the number of hotel visitors even above that of 2019, Karron Alford, director of marketing and technology and Visit Baton Rouge, announced at the Downtown Development District meeting today.
Downtown hotels are seeing 53.6% average occupancy in 2021 compared to 52.3% average occupancy in 2019, Alford said. And while most visitors downtown prior to the pandemic were there for business, 2021 has been an increase in leisure travel.
Average daily rates at the hotels have decreased, however, Alford said, from $127.25 in 2019 to $114.19 in 2021.
Another riverboat cruise will be stopping in Baton Rouge in the fall, increasing the total to five.
“This is fantastic because the people on the boats support our attractions,” Alford said. “They support our restaurants and get downtown and take tours. They also use our companies to supply their boats.”
After seeing an uptick in tourists over the Fourth of July weekend, Alford said, events like the Marucci World Series, festival season and the return of Live After Five are also expected to bring more visitors.
Other items discussed at the DDD meeting:
- Phase two of the Mayor’s Homelessness Prevention Coalition’s strategic initiative will begin in August. Outreach teams comprising mental health professionals and BRPD officers will visit affected areas around the city and assess homeless individuals’ needs.
- Rex Cabaniss of WHLC Architecture announced a new lighting project for the I-110 gateway between North Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue. The lighting, which will be colored and bright, will provide better lighting for the public parking area in the gateway.
- DDD was awarded a $12,500 Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Grant and will use the funds for riverfront enhancements, signage and levee seating.
- The American Millennium Project, previously based in Shreveport, is moving its headquarters to downtown Baton Rouge. The project is a national education initiative to teach local history to residents and will host bus tours around downtown destinations like the Old State Capitol, Old Governor’s Mansion and the pentagon barracks.
- Live After Five will return to downtown on August 20.