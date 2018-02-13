TopGolf breaks ground on Baton Rouge venue, first in Louisiana
TopGolf has started construction of its $10 million Baton Rouge location at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane that’s slated to open at the end of this year or in early 2019.
The Dallas-based sports entertainment company confirms this morning that ground has been broken at the site. The project will bring roughly 325 full- and part-time jobs to the Baton Rouge area.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday than with this announcement regarding our first venue in Louisiana,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway says in a statement.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!