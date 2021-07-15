US top executives alarmed about inflation

Company executives are speaking up about how the current elevated inflation rate is impacting their businesses—and some of them are warning the rapid rise in prices could persist, Axios reports.

Prices for goods and services have been rising at a historic pace, prompting business executives to offer unique perspectives on the matter as they are directly exposed to rising raw materials and labor costs.

Furthermore, they’re the ones setting prices on what their businesses sell.

“The inflation could be worse than people think,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on an earnings call Tuesday. “I think it’ll be a little bit worse than what the Fed thinks. I don’t think it’s only temporary.”

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnson, Conagra CEO Sean Connolly, and Fastenal CFO Holden Lewis all say they will adjust consumer prices to handle the rise in costs, and while it’s possible executives could be exaggerating risks affecting their business, they should still be taken seriously. During the previous earnings season, executives were unusually vocal about inflation at that time, too. And their alarms showed up in the inflation reports that followed. Read the full story.