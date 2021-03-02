Mandate or not? The question vexing employers over COVID-19 vaccine

With three COVID-19 vaccines now approved for use by the federal government and the number of vaccinated people in the country gradually increasing, a growing number of employers are beginning to grapple with whether they should require their employees to get the shot.

It’s not an easy question to answer and there are plenty of things to consider, but it’s not too soon for employers to start having the difficult discussions, legal experts say.

“Do you mandate or do you not mandate, that is the threshold question,” says Maggie Spell, a partner with Jones Walker in the group’s labor and employment practice. “As we’re gearing up for widespread vaccine availability, employers should be thinking about what is appropriate for their workplace.”

According to Spell and others, employers can legally mandate the vaccine as a condition of continued employment, based on Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines. But the guidelines also make clear that employees with disabilities or health conditions that cannot safely receive the vaccine and those whose religious beliefs forbid vaccinations must be exempt from any mandate.

Those two caveats raise all sorts of potential problems for employers. Among them: Who in the company will be in charge of determining who gets exempt and why? How will potential exceptions be vetted?

“I can foresee situations where there would be questions about the religious beliefs,” says labor and employment attorney Rob Landry. “What are these beliefs? Are they truly deeply held religious beliefs or just anti-vaxxer beliefs? That is a can of capital W worms.”

Another challenge with mandating the vaccine is enforcing the mandate.

“If you make it mandatory, you have to enforce it,” Landry says. “Who is going to do that? How are you going to do that? And what does that do to employee morale?”

To an extent, employers are in a no-win situation. If they mandate, they face one set of legal challenges. If they don’t, they could be putting their employees at risk.

So far, national surveys that have looked at the issue have indicated a low percentage of employers are planning at this point to mandate the vaccine. A larger number, however, have said they will encourage it, which might sound like a safe path but, actually, raises another thorny issue.



“Under the EEOC’s proposed wellness program rules, which are on hold so the new administration can review the proposed regulations, there are limits on incentivizing employees, beyond a minimal amount, to participate in a wellness program because that could be seen as coercion,” Spell says.

Spell says a lot of her clients are beginning to ask about it. There’s no single answer but she says among the factors employers should consider are:

• What’s appropriate for your workplace and workforce. Don’t react in a knee-jerk fashion.

• If you are going to mandate, make sure your accommodation process is top notch because if not it could breed litigation down the road.

• If you mandate, make sure you plan for down time for side effects.

• If you’re not going to mandate, make sure employees understand why the vaccine is important and make sure they understand that workplace safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing will stay in place.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been revised since publication to clarify Maggie Spell’s comment about the EEOC’s proposed wellness program regulations. Daily Report regrets the error.)