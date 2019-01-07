TJ Ribs closes Prairieville location

Capital-area restaurant chain TJ Ribs has closed its Ascension Parish location less than two years after its opening.

“We just didn’t have enough space, so we decided that it was time to close,” says owner Burke Moran, who runs Montana-based Finally Restaurant Group.

Moran says the Prairieville location was opened in May 2017 as a way to offset four months that the Acadian Thruway restaurant was closed last year for renovations.

But operations at the third location never got up and running as well as hoped, Moran says.

“We got completely overwhelmed and we could never get operations under control,” Moran says. “It’s my personal opinion that we tried to do too much in that small space. We had 30 kegs on tap, which takes up a lot of space so our beer was never cold enough.”

A post updated today on TJ Ribs’ website under “locations” notified customers that the restaurant is closed. Moran says many of the Prairieville staff will go to work at the other two restaurants.

“We love the facility, we love the landlord, everything was great,” Moran says. “We just had to make the best decision for us.”