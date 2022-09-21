Tiger Stadium adds new Creole, Cajun options to vending lineup 

The LSU faithful may have noticed that concessions look a lot different this year in Tiger Stadium, with an expanded group of local caterers and vendors. Simple Joe Cafe, Queen Eats & Royal Treats, Tre’s Street Kitchen, The Shed BBQ and T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe are among several newcomers, adding new Cajun and Creole options to Death Valley’s chain vendors.

“It’s been going great,” says T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe founder Melissa Anderson. “I’ve been selling out by halftime.”

Anderson sells chicken and andouille gumbo prepared with her trademarked T-Beaux’ Creole Gumbo Seasoned Roux and Gravy Base as well as a chicken sausage street taco served with her homemade chow-chow, pickled onion, cabbage and barbecue sauce; fresh boudin and a red bean po-boy.

