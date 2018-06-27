Tiger Deaux-nuts and Smokin Aces BBQ to rebrand as combined Mid City restaurant

The owner of Tiger Deaux-nuts and Smokin Aces BBQ is combining both of his Government Street businesses into one concept called Tiger Deaux-nuts and Barbecue.

Jeff Herman will close Smokin Aces on July 7 and reopen the new combined restaurant by mid-July, a decision he says will allow him to accomplish the best version the barbecue eatery he set out to create.

“We realized we had reached a capacity for what we were able to accomplish at Smokin Aces,” Herman says. “With the kitchen size and parking situation, we kind of didn’t really get to fully do what we wanted to do with barbecue.”

He says he saw an opportunity in Tiger Deaux-nuts with its newly renovated kitchen, ample space and expanded lunch menu.



The establishment will continue serving its popular gourmet doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and burritos as well as a refined and elevated version of the BBQ menu from Smokin Aces. Herman says Tiger Deaux-nuts will not close during the transition. Tiger Deaux-nuts and Barbecue will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.