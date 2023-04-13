ThreeSixtyEight up for ‘internet’s highest honor’ for work on LED project

Baton Rouge-based digital creative agency ThreeSixtyEight has been nominated for a Webby Award for its work on Louisiana Economic Development’s new Louisiana Entertainment website.

The website, launched in September, is competing against five sites—including sites for the United Nations and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory—in the government websites category of the Webbys.

The revamped and redesigned Louisiana Entertainment website showcases the state’s entertainment sector and related state incentive programs. The website offers optimized content for the film, music, interactive and live performance sectors, providing a user experience that embodies the diversity and dynamism of Louisiana’s entertainment industry.

“Data showed that Louisiana Entertainment was missing big opportunities because people struggled to find relevant incentives online,” says Jeremy Beyt, chief creative officer and co-founder of ThreeSixtyEight. “By building a Netflix-like web experience that tailors content by sector, we connected visitors to key resources more effectively. This simplifies the application process while immersing every visitor in Louisiana’s vibrant creative culture.”

Nearly 14,000 projects were entered with the top 10% being selected for the final voting round of the awards, which has been called “the internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times.

ThreeSixtyEight also received an honorable mention in the Websites and Mobile Sites-Best User Experience category for its Roadtrip Retreat web app, which will be featured in a special showcase in partnership with WP Engine, a website hosting company.

Voting is open until April 20th.