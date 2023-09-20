Threat of a government shutdown leaves small businesses in limbo 

While the U.S. economy averted a sprawling default crisis over the summer, another would-be government shutdown looms.

Federal agencies are expected to close their doors on Sept. 30 unless Congress can reach an agreement to fund the government, and the consequences could be significant, according to Inc.

Small businesses interfacing with government agencies or government officials will be impacted the most. For example, if you’re a small business owner applying for a new certification with the government and your government contact gets furloughed, you’ll have trouble proceeding until that federal employee returns to work.

Federal contractors could also see delays in payment, or a stop-work order.

There may also be a lapse in funding from certain lending programs within the U.S. Small Business Administration’s pipeline, and banks won’t be able to secure new loan approvals in the SBA’s 7(a), microloan, and 504 loan programs during a shutdown. Read the full story.