Thomas Morse Jr. chosen as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department  

By
-
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and new BRPD Chief Thomas Morse Jr. (Photo courtesy of the Broome administration)

After months of searching for outgoing Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul’s replacement, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced her pick: Thomas Morse Jr.

As WAFB-TV reports, Morse currently serves as commander of training services and is a member of the Special Response Team. He was chosen from a group of 20 candidates. 

Paul first announced his retirement in July, but agreed to stay on until his successor was named. 

Check out a timeline of events at the BRPD this year from WBRZ-TV. 

Take a deep dive into changes made at the department under Paul’s leadership and the complicated legacy he leaves behind in this series of investigative stories from Verite.  