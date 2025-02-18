This firm was just tapped to lead Plan Baton Rouge III

Colorado-based Sasaki has been tapped to lead Plan Baton Rouge III, the latest initiative aimed at advancing downtown Baton Rouge.

The firm beat out 22 other competitors to lead the initiative, which will build on previous plans including Plan Baton Rouge I & II, launched in 1998 and 2009, respectively.

Although based in Colorado, Sasaki has worked in Baton Rouge previously to master plan large community assets like the LSU lakes, Greenwood Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The planning process will take place over the next year, according to a prepared statement about the firm’s selection. Planning is also intended to dovetail with existing community developments to ensure enhancement of community assets rather than duplication of efforts. Multiple local firms have also been engaged as subcontractors on the work, including Franklin Associates, CSRS, Vectura, Trahan Architects, and James Lima Planning + Design.

“Previous versions of this plan have resulted in the development of new buildings, businesses, and living opportunities that have made life in Baton Rouge better, not only for the residents of the downtown area, but also for anyone visiting it,” says Chris Meyer, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. “A strong precedent was set with Plan Baton Rouge I and II that our community is willing to work together to make transformational change happen.”

A steering committee co-chaired by Helena Cunningham of National Housing Consultant Services, Eric Dexter of BRAF, Marty Engquist, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’ Todd Graves, and local developer Mike Wampold will oversee the next stages of the planning process.

Sasaki’s principal planner for the project is Joshua Brooks, a Baton Rouge native.