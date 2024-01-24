This cookie, ice cream and snoball concept is coming to Baton Rouge

Mandeville-born Flying Dolly’s, founded as Just Chillin’ in 2011 and rebranded in 2023, will soon open its first Baton Rouge location.

Flying Dolly’s is known for its fresh-baked cookies, handmade ice creams and New Orleans-inspired snoballs. The brand recently announced its shift to a franchise business model, detailing an ambitious growth plan that would see five to seven new locations open within the next five years.

Nick Binnings, a franchise business consultant who helped Another Broken Egg Café grow from 15 to 62 restaurants before being acquired by a private equity firm in 2017, has joined Flying Dolly’s to assist the brand in its expansion.

The Baton Rouge location is anticipated to open in mid-March, around the same time a New Orleans location is expected to open. The exact location of the Baton Rouge shop has yet to be revealed.

Two other locations are currently being planned for the Mississippi cities of Brandon and Flowood. The brand’s owners, Corey and Jeff Robertson, are actively seeking other owner-operators in the Southeast.

Last week, it was announced that Flying Dolly’s has taken over ownership of Pandora’s Snowballs in New Orleans, an iconic Mid-City snoball stand that has been in business for over half a century.