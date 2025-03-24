This Baton Rouge retail company appointed a new CEO

Southern retail and lifestyle brand The Royal Standard has named Emily Dykes as its new CEO.

She succeeds founders Mark and Krista Peirce, who have led the Baton Rouge-based company for the past 26 years.

Dykes began her career with The Royal Standard in 1999 as a sales associate when the company operated from a single location at the Perkins Road overpass. After earning an accounting degree in 2001, she took on oversight of the company’s accounting and later expanded her focus to operations and finance.

A company spokesperson tells Daily Report the CEO transition has been in the works for about a year. Dykes, they note, has been the Peirces’ right-hand person for roughly 25 years.

“I’m honored to build upon the incredible foundation Mark and Krista established,” Dykes said in a prepared statement. “Their leadership has created a remarkable brand cherished by our customers and employees. I look forward to nurturing that legacy and driving continued growth and success.”

The company has grown to 155 employees across eight retail stores and two wholesale showrooms throughout the Southeastern United States. The Royal Standard also operates a distribution center near Birmingham, Alabama. Its products are sold in more than 5,800 stores nationwide.

Although Mark and Krista Peirce still own the business, they are stepping back from daily operations. They will remain involved as co-chairs of the board and will continue to guide the product development team.

“Emily has proven herself a dynamic leader and a dedicated steward of our company culture,” says Mark Peirce. “Krista and I have great confidence that she will successfully guide The Royal Standard into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

The Royal Standard opened its first retail store in Baton Rouge in 1998.