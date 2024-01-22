This 2017 tax law is haunting US startups 

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is hitting some startups’ tax bills, thanks to a provision that changes how research and development costs are deducted, Axios reports.

The change officially took effect in 2022 and requires businesses to amortize R&D costs over five years, instead of deducting them upfront, and software development is now under R&D as well.

As time goes on, the tax change could affect the fundraising math of early-stage startups, possibly causing a chilling effect, but there is bipartisan support in Congress to remedy the tax change.

