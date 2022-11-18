These local restaurants and caterers are dishing up Thanksgiving sides and desserts

A growing trend among Thanksgiving home cooks is supplementing the annual Turkey Day meal with a few dishes from local restaurants and caterers. Passing off the preparation of labor-intensive dishes is a great way to save time. From restaurants and independent supermarkets to bakeries and caterers, Greater Baton Rouge is chock-full of spots where you can order tasty, homemade side dishes or desserts. Here are a few to try.

Gourmet Girls—If you’re feeling splurgy, pick up detailed hors d’oeuvres, sides and desserts from this high-end Bocage caterer known for gilded creations. Here, spinach Madeleine is reimagined as spinach Katia and studded with crabmeat.

Ronnie’s Boudin and Cracklin’ House—Find classic take-and-bake sides like carrot souffle, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, broccoli rice casserole and others, along with pans of savory boudin and rice dressing.

Tony’s Seafood—Baton Rouge’s behemoth seafood market is a great place to pick up those extras that make your gathering feel authentically Louisiana. Platters of fresh shrimp cocktail are a sumptuous way to get things started. And for families that require gumbo, choose from Tony’s seafood, chicken and sausage, or shrimp, okra and sausage selections.

BRQ—Thanksgiving has become a big deal at BRQ, which not only does a huge catering business for the holiday, but also stays open on Thanksgiving Day. Along with smoked turkeys, order sweet potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, homemade cranberry sauce, brioche rolls, pecan pie and even pomegranate margaritas.

Elsie’s Plate and Pie—One of Baton Rouge’s most popular restaurants features a call-ahead Thanksgiving pie menu guaranteed to inspire compliments to the host. Place an order for pies in 10 different flavors, including pumpkin streusel, chocolate pecan and Eye of the Tiger, a lemon icebox pie with a fluffy blueberry topping.

To learn about more restaurants and caterers offering Thanksgiving dishes, read the full story from 225 magazine.