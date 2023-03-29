These jobs are the most exposed to AI capabilities 

Accountants are among the group whose jobs are the most exposed to the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence, according to a recent study in which researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and ChatGPT creator OpenAI found that at least 50% of accounting tasks could be completed much faster through the use of AI technology.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the jobs of mathematicians, writers, interpreters and almost 20% of the country’s workforce could also be completed by AI.

The researchers analyzed the share of a job’s tasks where GPTs—generative pre-trained transformers—and software that incorporates them can reduce the time it takes to complete a task by at least 50%.

They found that most jobs will be changed in some form by GPTs, because 80% of workers have occupations where at least one of their job’s tasks can be done faster by generative AI. Information processing roles—including public relations specialists, court reporters and blockchain engineers—are highly exposed, they found. The jobs that will be least affected by the technology include short-order cooks, motorcycle mechanics and oil-and-gas roustabouts.

