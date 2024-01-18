These are the 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S.

LinkedIn has released its 2024 Jobs on the Rise list, a data-backed ranking of the 25 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. over the past five years.

According to LinkedIn’s data, 68 percent of the roles on the list did not even exist 20 years ago, including seven of the top 10 jobs. The skill sets required to perform these roles have also shifted dramatically in recent years.

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing jobs:

Chief growth officer : Responsible for developing an organization’s strategies to broaden market reach, establish sustainable growth and increase revenue. Government program analyst : Assesses the effectiveness of public sector programs by analyzing data, ensuring regulatory compliance and monitoring budgets. Environment health safety manager : Oversees the creation of a secure and sustainable workplace for employees by ensuring compliance with health, safety and environment regulations and managing risks. Director of revenue operations : Supervises a business’s revenue generation practices. Sustainability analyst : Evaluates an organization’s environmental, social and governance initiatives, identifying opportunities to increase efficiency and make a positive social impact. Advanced practice provider : Licensed medical professionals who provide primary care services for patients, including assessment, diagnosis and treatment. Vice president of diversity and inclusion : Fosters an inclusive workplace by developing and implementing policies related to DEI. Artificial intelligence consultant : Provides guidance on integrating AI technologies into business operations. Recruiter : Sources and evaluates qualified candidates for open roles within an organization. Artificial intelligence engineer : Designs and trains AI algorithms and models, crafting intelligent systems capable of undertaking tasks that conventionally necessitate human intelligence.

See the full list, including data on flex work availability, gender distribution, skill requirements and more.