There’s still time for businesses to implement crisis communications

Though the coronavirus crisis may have left many local businesses feeling caught off guard and paralyzed with fear, it’s not too late to implement crisis communications measures and reach out to clients, customers, colleagues and other key stakeholders.

It can be an essential tool to keeping the doors open during tough times, say local crisis communications experts.

“Quit putting off communicating because you think you don’t have something major to say,” says consultant Gerard Braud of Gerard Braud Communications. “Every business has a unique audience and has something important to say to that audience, whoever that audience is.”

You may have already picked up on that if you’ve checked your inbox this week, which has likely been flooded with updates and information from companies, associations, nonprofits and advocacy organizations.

Keeping your stakeholders informed not only provides them with information they can use; it’s a way of staying connected to them and, indirectly, enhancing your brand.

“This is a team-building experience unparalleled and it gives you a chance to super serve your clients,” says Ann Edelman, vice president of public relations and media at Zehnder Communications. “It may take some imagination and a more personal touch, but connect to your audience now and help the situation because that’s how you can help your brand survive.”

Other tips on crisis communications:

• Get the information out in small bits. It’s important to manage expectations and keep stakeholders in the loop.

• Get out in front of the trends. “Don’t send out messages about how you’re cleaning the gym, when the state is getting ready to close down all health clubs,” Braud says. “That should have been last week’s message.”

• Get organized and get going. Even if you haven’t done anything up until now, it’s not too late to start reaching out, Edelman says.

• Plan for next time and do both a crisis communications plan and a straightforward crisis plan. “I’m amazed at how many businesses don’t have a good crisis plan,” Edelman says. “It doesn’t have to be long and fancy but you have to have something in place and create a circle of advisers you can call on, who feel free to offer opposing points of view.”

• Do a vulnerability assessment. Though you might not want to think about it, it’s important to honestly assess where your company is now and how much more adversity it can weather. “We could have a crisis on top of a crisis,” Braud says. “We could have a hurricane this season. “How do we manage when evacuations have to start? Companies need to start asking, where are we today and what do we need to plan for what’s next.”

