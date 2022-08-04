The Walls Project has been transforming Baton Rouge for 10 years 

It’s the Walls Project’s birthday. The multifaceted nonprofit is celebrating a big milestone: a decade of making waves in Baton Rouge through its mission to dismantle poverty with a strong focus on arts, education and community empowerment.

225 magazine sat down with Walls Project executive director Casey Phillips and director of operations and communications Helena Williams to discuss the history of the organization, its upcoming anniversary celebration at Chelsea’s Live this Friday, Aug. 5, and what lies ahead on the other side of the decade mark.

Here’s a sample of what you’ll find in the full story from 225 magazine:

You started with painting murals. What were the problems within the culture of Baton Rouge that you thought art could change?

Phillips: “It’s the ‘isms: systematic racism, sexism, classism—they’re omnipresent. We’re based out of B.R., but the problems that we have are global and national in scale. When we first started in 2012, there was very little discussion about the disinvestment north of Florida Boulevard. Very little conversation around school choice and youth programs north of Florida Boulevard. Mid City had not been renovated and reimagined, and downtown was still kind of accruing critical mass. A lot of the things that we fought for were obviously social justice-related around the ‘isms, but we were also fighting like hell for the creative sector here.”