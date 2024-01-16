The top four reasons small businesses fail, according to Mark Cuban

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20 percent of new businesses fail within two years, 45 percent within five years and 65 percent within 10 years. Why is that?

According to billionaire investor and television personality Mark Cuban, there are four main reasons, Inc. reports.

Sales

Learn to sell, either by enrolling in sales courses or taking a job in sales before launching your business. The confidence and self-assurance you gain will serve you well. “No business has ever succeeded without sales,” Cuban says. “Period. End of story.”

Preparation

Make sure you’re prepared—both financially and mentally—before you launch your business. “Have you done all your homework to know about your industry, your competition, your products, the profitability, your customer base, your demographics?” Cuban asks. “You need to know these things.”

Effort

Effort is the great equalizer. Even if you do not have the same background, connections or education as your competition, you can always work harder. “It’s not easy starting and running a business,” Cuban says. “It’s hard. If it was easy, everyone would do it.”

Brains

If you are constantly striving to learn new things, your business will benefit in the long run. “If you’re not reading, you’re [screwed], because you’re not expanding your mind,” Cuban says.

